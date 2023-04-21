Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Trading Down 22.7%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 22.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.

