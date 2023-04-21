Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.61.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.21.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

