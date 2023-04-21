Northern Revival Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Trading 3.2% Higher

Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU – Get Rating) was up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 4,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 14,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Northern Revival Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Get Northern Revival Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Northern Revival Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in Northern Revival Acquisition by 369,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Revival Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Northern Revival Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000.

About Northern Revival Acquisition

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Revival Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Revival Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.