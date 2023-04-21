NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVCR. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $167,839.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,294.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $167,839.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,294.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,105 shares of company stock valued at $621,533. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

NovoCure Stock Down 3.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCR stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.25. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

Read More

