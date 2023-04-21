NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.33.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NVCR. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $167,839.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,294.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $167,839.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,294.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,105 shares of company stock valued at $621,533. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NVCR stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.25. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.
