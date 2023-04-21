Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Lowered to $106.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $119.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.06.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $114.13. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien



Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

