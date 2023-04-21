Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Lowered to $106.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $119.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.02% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.06.
Nutrien Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $114.13. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
