NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $340.00 at Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $271.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $281.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.47 billion, a PE ratio of 155.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

