O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 607,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $10,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,789,000 after acquiring an additional 291,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in O-I Glass by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54,511 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,013,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,389,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,892,000 after purchasing an additional 545,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,376,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,942 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O-I Glass

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O-I Glass Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OI stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.