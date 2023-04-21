OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 208.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 141.6% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,992,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,861 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 252.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 744,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after acquiring an additional 532,884 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1,178.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 553,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 510,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 22.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,245,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,876,000 after acquiring an additional 408,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.4141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More

