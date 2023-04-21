OKYO Pharma (LON:OKYO) Trading Down 4%

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO – Get Rating) shares fell 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.49 ($0.02). 150,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 454,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

OKYO Pharma Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of £22.01 million, a PE ratio of -148.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Get OKYO Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gabriele Cerrone bought 715,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £14,300 ($17,695.83). Insiders own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.