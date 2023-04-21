Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $340.37.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $330.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $5,909,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $346.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.27 and a 200 day moving average of $311.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

