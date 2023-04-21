Omnia Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,491,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 254,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,466,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $130.10.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

