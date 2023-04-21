Oppenheimer Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $122.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

NYSE GPN opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $145.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 247.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.24.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

