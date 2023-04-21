Oppenheimer Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $89.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

