Oppenheimer Trims Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Target Price to $176.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JKHY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $155.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.65. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,805,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 5,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

