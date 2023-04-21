Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.55

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.55 and traded as high as $6.80. Orbit International shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 390 shares trading hands.

Orbit International Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $23.93 million, a PE ratio of -677.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions.

