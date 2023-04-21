Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Shares of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) fell 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45. 16,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 76,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Oriental Culture Stock Down 11.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.
Institutional Trading of Oriental Culture
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oriental Culture by 59.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oriental Culture in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oriental Culture by 395.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 136,962 shares during the period. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oriental Culture Company Profile
Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.
