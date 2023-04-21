Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF – Get Rating) rose 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 61,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 43,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65.

Osisko Development Company Profile

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

