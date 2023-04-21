Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.09 and last traded at $30.23. 27,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 20,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $105.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QDPL. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,771,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

About Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

