Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,250 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,239,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $37.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

