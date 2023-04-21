PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 223.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 375,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,498 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.54.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $752.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.47 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

