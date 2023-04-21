Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.92

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.92 and traded as high as $35.50. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $35.19, with a volume of 137,996 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PAM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pampa Energía from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.45. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

(Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.