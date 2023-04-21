Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) were down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 1,387,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,393,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBLA shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Panbela Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PBLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

