Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.81 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $156.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of -387.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.17 and a 200 day moving average of $97.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

