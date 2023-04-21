Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 646,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,643,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $112,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

