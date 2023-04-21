Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) vs. Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Head to Head Contrast

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) and Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Passage Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Passage Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Passage Bio and Aziyo Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A N/A -$136.13 million ($2.51) -0.40 Aziyo Biologics $49.19 million 0.55 -$32.90 million ($2.40) -0.69

Volatility & Risk

Aziyo Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Passage Bio. Aziyo Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Passage Bio has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aziyo Biologics has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Passage Bio and Aziyo Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00 Aziyo Biologics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Passage Bio presently has a consensus price target of $8.80, indicating a potential upside of 771.29%. Aziyo Biologics has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 517.47%. Given Passage Bio’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Aziyo Biologics.

Profitability

This table compares Passage Bio and Aziyo Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A -57.02% -47.51% Aziyo Biologics -66.88% -1,819.23% -54.23%

Summary

Passage Bio beats Aziyo Biologics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A. Passage Bio, Inc. has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device. The company also provides cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons. In addition, it offers Fiber VBM, ViBone, and OsteGro V that are human tissue-derived bone allografts designed to protect and preserve native bone cells; and SimpliDerm, a pre-hydrated HADM designed to repair or replacement of damaged or inadequate integumental tissues. Further, the company provides contract manufacturing services for various products to corporate customers. It sells its products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, commercial partners, and independent sales agents. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

