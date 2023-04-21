Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PATK stock opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average of $61.56. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $77.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $710,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,654,283.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $710,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,654,283.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $474,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,932,010. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 105,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.