Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,644,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,525,000 after buying an additional 369,428 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,439,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,154,000 after buying an additional 545,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,578,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,882,000 after buying an additional 534,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,746,000 after buying an additional 697,141 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Further Reading

