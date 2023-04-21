Patterson-UTI Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 16,037 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 581% compared to the typical volume of 2,356 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after buying an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,566,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,376,000 after buying an additional 1,874,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,479 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.27. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

