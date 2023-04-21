Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 992,074 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 69.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,370 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 8.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,369,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,167,000 after acquiring an additional 329,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,908,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYCR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paycor HCM Trading Down 2.9 %

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $27,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,694.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $27,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,694.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $34.95.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $132.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.40 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.