PBMares Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.30.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $130.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

