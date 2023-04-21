PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,390 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $140.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $412.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.