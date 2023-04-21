PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PDD were worth $10,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in PDD by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,463,000 after purchasing an additional 648,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in PDD by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in PDD by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.18. The company has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.74. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDD. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. It focuses on anetwork of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

