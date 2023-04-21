Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina anticipates that the coal producer will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 26.04%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BTU. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.58. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $32.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 61,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,644,128.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 21,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $545,291.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,644,128.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,735,924 shares of company stock valued at $51,415,878 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peabody Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coal producer to reacquire up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

