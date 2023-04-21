Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth $64,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth $147,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PEB opened at $14.06 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.25 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Insider Activity

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,349.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 39,865 shares of company stock worth $555,064. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

