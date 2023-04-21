PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $31.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.19.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 52.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,660,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,686,000 after acquiring an additional 574,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after acquiring an additional 498,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

