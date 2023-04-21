Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PR. Susquehanna raised their target price on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Permian Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

Permian Resources stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 4.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $761.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 14,320,070 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $153,224,749.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,227,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,035,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,665,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,867,500. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

