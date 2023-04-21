Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $31.48 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PECO. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

