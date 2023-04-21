Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Position Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Photronics were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. CWM LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $944.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Photronics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

About Photronics



Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

