Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,173 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 87.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $102,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

DOC opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $18.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

