Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) PT Raised to $65.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Stories

