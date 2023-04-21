Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Lowered to $319.00 at Piper Sandler

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $322.00 to $319.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $225.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.86 and a 200 day moving average of $228.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after buying an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $954,740,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

