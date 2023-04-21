Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PAA stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

Further Reading

