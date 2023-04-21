Playmaker Capital (OTC:PMKRF) Shares Up 9.3%

Playmaker Capital Inc. (OTC:PMKRF – Get Rating) shot up 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
Playmaker Capital Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.35.
Playmaker Capital Company Profile
Playmaker Capital Inc operates as a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, betting, media, and technology. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
