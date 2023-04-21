Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) PT Lowered to $315.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.23% from the company’s previous close.

POOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.20.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $332.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Pool has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $473.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Pool by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pool by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 689,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,486,000 after purchasing an additional 136,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

