Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) PT Lowered to $385.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $404.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.20.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $332.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.40. Pool has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $473.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 126.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pool by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.