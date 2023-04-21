PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Shares Down 4.5%

PopReach Co. (OTCMKTS:POPRF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 4,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 23,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

PopReach Corporation operates as a multi-platform technology company. Its portfolio includes PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher; notifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; and Contobox, an ecommerce and creative advertising technology platform.

