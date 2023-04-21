Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Trading Down 0.5%

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.15 and last traded at C$6.15. 9,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 19,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.18.

Premium Income Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.65. The stock has a market cap of C$81.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Premium Income

(Get Rating)

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.