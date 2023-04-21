Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Lowered to $133.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $140.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PGR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.60.

Progressive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $138.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a PE ratio of 98.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.35. Progressive has a 52 week low of $106.35 and a 52 week high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Progressive will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,098. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

