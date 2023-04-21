ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (NASDAQ:SKYU) Trading Down 2.2%

ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.72. 149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Rating) by 1,123.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 3.97% of ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

