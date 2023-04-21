ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on ProSomnus in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ OSA opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16. ProSomnus has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $9.41.
ProSomnus, Inc manufactures and sells precision oral appliance therapy devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.
