ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on ProSomnus in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OSA opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16. ProSomnus has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $9.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProSomnus stock. Lpwm LLC bought a new stake in ProSomnus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OSA Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Lpwm LLC owned approximately 0.36% of ProSomnus at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProSomnus, Inc manufactures and sells precision oral appliance therapy devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

